Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain dies, confirms family

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain breathes his last at 73

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has passed away at the age of 73.

Hussain died on Monday in a hospital in San Fransico due to a heart-related complication, his family said in a statement.

As per the latest reports, he was hospitalized for two weeks and was shifted to the ICU as his condition worsened.

Hussain, who considered the greatest tabla player of his generation, is the son of legendary tabla maestro Ustad Allah Rakha.

Born on March 5, 1951, the musician has worked with many renowned international and Indian artists during his six-decade career.

Back in October, Hussain shared that he was spending the autumn season in the United States. The legendary Tabla player took to his Instagram account and posted a clip showing the changing weather in the US.

“Just sharing a wonder moment,” he captioned the video.

Following the news of Hussain's passing, his followers took to the comments section and mourned his death.

One of the social media users wrote, “Rest in peace..Ustad ji,” while another commented, “Yaah it’s unbelievable."

“Your skill and your work will be remembered for centuries, an emotional tribute to you," a third one penned.