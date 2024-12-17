Sheheryar Munawar, Maheen Siddiqui kick off wedding festivities

Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui and Maheen Siddiqui pose for photographs at their first wedding function. — Instagram@sheheryarmunawar

The wedding festivities of Pakistani showbiz heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar and actor Maheen Siddiqui began with a star studded night of celebrations and stunning venue decoration.

Siddiqui’s co-star and one of the country’s top actors Mahira Khan shined among the notable presence of other showbiz stars. Filmmaker and producer Asim Raza was also present at the evening.

'Parey Hut Love’s' lead actor took to his Instagram expressing immense feelings of joy with a heart warming caption telling about wedding festivity’s details along with a series of beautiful pictures and videos.

In the caption, he first thanked Khan and Raza for their presence and affection.

He wrote: “@asimrazatvf & @mahirahkhan , thank you for pouring your hearts into our first night of celebrations — it was pure magic. Your love, care, and thoughtfulness made this moment so special. Every little detail reflected your love, and it truly warmed our hearts.”

The film actor then expressed gratitude to the musician Jimmy Khan for the melodious music session further complimenting the charm of the evening and also thanked the designers of the bride and groom’s outfits for the evening.

He added: “Having our friends and family there made it all even more unforgettable. Thank you to our friend @itsjimmykhan for the beautiful music. Last, but not the least, big thank you to Hina and Haani @kaasni.karachi for the stunning outfits — we felt so special in your creations. So thankful for all the love.”

Munawar donned a dark brown-coloured traditional kurta with white shalwar and a radiant shawl. Maheen, the bride, on the other hand, wore a gorgeous yellow-coloured shirt and plazo with a bright pink-coloured dupatta.

Garlands made of yellow flowers were also worn by the bride on her wrists along with dark purple and maroon-coloured bangles.

The first picture showed both the bride and groom posing happily with the family. The second picture featured Khan and Raza, while, Jackson Heights actor Adeel Hussain was also spotted in one of the videos included by Munawar in his post.

It is worth noting that Munawar co-produced 'Ho Man Jahaan' with Raza, which reflects on their old friendship and professional relationship. Khan was also the lead actor in the film which also casted Hussain.

Furthermore, the bride, Maheen is a popular actor with exceptional work in television dramas like 'Agar', 'Dobara' and 'Mere Ban Jao Na'. She has won the hearts of the audiences with her dedicated performances and craft.