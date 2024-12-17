Quaid-e-Azam Games: Athletes shine as Punjab leads medal tally

Medals were awarded by DDG Syed Naveed Ur Rehman to the talented players who showed amazing skill and teamwork on December 17, 2024. — Facebook/PakistanSportsBoard

ISLAMABAD: The Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games, organized by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), continue to witness exceptional performances from athletes across the country.

According to the PSB Director General, a total of 351 medals have been awarded so far, including 102 gold, 102 silver, and 147 bronze medals.

Punjab leads the medal tally with 126 medals, comprising 62 gold, 41 silver, and 23 bronze.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa follows with 60 medals, including 11 gold, 23 silver, and 26 bronze.

Medal awarded to an athlete for incredible performance during Quaid-e-Azam Games in Islamabad on December 17, 2024. — Facebook/PakistanSportsBoard

While Sindh has secured 46 medals, with 11 gold, 15 silver, and 20 bronze. Balochistan has earned 45 medals, featuring 12 gold, 10 silver, and 23 bronze, while Islamabad’s athletes have claimed 40 medals, including 5 gold, 6 silver, and 29 bronze.

Athletes from Azad Jammu and Kashmir have secured 22 medals, including 1 gold, 5 silver, and 16 bronze, while Gilgit-Baltistan has won 12 medals, with 2 gold and 10 bronze.

The DG PSB commended the players for their outstanding performances and noted the enthusiastic participation of spectators, stating that the games are an excellent platform for young athletes to showcase their talent and promote national unity through sports.

Punjab, Sindh storm into hockey final

Punjab and Sindh stormed into the final of the women’s hockey event at the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games with dominant performances in their respective semifinal matches at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

In the first semifinal, Punjab delivered a ruthless display of attacking hockey, crushing Islamabad 14-0.

From the outset, Punjab outclassed their opponents with precise passes, sharp coordination, and relentless offensive play. Islamabad’s defense struggled to contain Punjab’s forwards, who capitalized on every opportunity to score.

In the second semifinal, Sindh outplayed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 4-1 in a competitive encounter. Sindh took control early on, showcasing disciplined play and maintaining possession. KP fought back but could not match Sindh’s pace and finishing, eventually conceding defeat.

Balochistan, GB, Punjab triumph in Kabaddi

Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Punjab secured impressive victories in the men’s Asian-style Kabaddi matches at the Jinnah Stadium during the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games on Thursday.

In Match No 4, Balochistan edged past Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in a high-scoring encounter, winning 64-55. Both teams displayed remarkable athleticism and strategy, but Balochistan’s raiders and defenders ultimately proved superior in the closing stages.

In Match No 5, Gilgit-Baltistan dominated Islamabad with a resounding 48-12 victory. GB’s raiders were unstoppable, consistently scoring points, while their defenders effectively neutralized Islamabad’s attempts to gain momentum.

Punjab continued its dominance in Match No 6, defeating Sindh convincingly 55-24. Punjab’s team showcased exceptional skill and teamwork, overwhelming Sindh with quick raids and solid defence to seal a one-sided win.

— With additional input from APP