Feroze Khan's mother reveals how her family suffered from black magic

Pakistan actor Feroze Khan with his mother Sofia Malik. — YouTube screengrab

Pakistan actor Feroze Khan's mother Sofia Malik revealed her family suffered from black magic several times.

Feroze's mother made the horrifying revelation in a vlog on her YouTube channel during which she talked about black magic.

"We found lemons stuck with needles in our house thrown by people, amulets and dummies. I don't understand how they appeared in our house mysteriously," she said in the video.

His mother said that every time they faced black magic, Feroze's health deteriorated.

"The last time it happened, the next day Feroze's father escaped death," she revealed. "He was sick for six months and I had gone bald. Feroze started acting weirdly and he also got sick. There were fights in our house."

Sofia said that magic is indeed real, however, what do those people who are involved in magic achieve from it. "Why do these people forget that the magic will backfire on them? And they will also be thrown in hellfire," she said.

She advised the people to not visit pirs and seek their help, rather, they should take help from God. She also asked people to pray five times a day.

The actor has remained in limelight due to divorce, violence allegations and a second marriage.

He was earlier married to Alizey Sultan in 2018 but the two ended their relation on a bitter note as the latter levelled violence allegations on the actor, which led to a case over their children’s custody.

The former couple's custody battle over their two children was widely publicised and was ultimately resolved in court.