Humaima breaks silence on Feroze Khan's rumoured separation from second wife

The collage shows actor Feroze Khan with his wife Dr Zainab (left) and his sister and actor Humaima Malick. — Instagram/@ferozekhan/@humaimamalick

Actor Humaima Malick has responded to rumours about the separation of her brother and renowned actor Feroze Khan from his second wife, Dr Zainab, slamming those netizens spreading false stories with some videos of the couple negating their claims.

Feroze had tied the knot with Zainab for the second time in June this year after separating from his first wife Alizey Fatima Raza, also known as Alizey Sultan. He had two children from his previous marriage — Sultan and Fatima.

The "Khaani" actor made headlines after he unfollowed his second wife on social media two months ago besides deleting wedding photos from his social media account which sparked concerns among his fans.

— Instagram/@humaimamalick

Taking to Instagram, Humaima shared screenshots of some viral posts attributing Zainab's account, claiming that she and Khan "have parted ways" and termed them fake.

She also shared videos on Instagram stories showing her brother and sister-in-law in a gym, as well as their children playing in home.

She blasted netizens for spreading fake news regarding her family and clarified that the couple had "just went for running and [their children] Sultan and Fatima are sitting watching movie with me".

"People should fear Allah […] There are other worlds other than Feroze," she added.

Expressing outrage over the rumours, "The Legend of Maula Jatt" actor also questioned why people keep spreading false stories about her brother’s marriage, divorce, and affairs.

"Have something else to enjoy please […] it's our family. We all live together, happy, healthy," she concluded asking people to refrain from making speculations.

Actor Feroze Khan with his wife Dr Zainab in this still taken from a video. — Instagram/@humaimamalick

Khan has remained in limelight due to divorce, violence allegations and a second marriage.

He was earlier married to Alizey in 2018 but the two ended their relationship on a bitter note as the latter levelled violence allegations against the actor, which led to a case over their children's custody.

The former couple's custody battle over their two children was widely publicised and was ultimately resolved in court.