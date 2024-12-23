Pakistan actor's ageist remarks on Kareena Kapoor spark backlash

Pakistani actor Khaqan Shahnawaz (L) and Bollywood's superstar Kareena Kapoor. — Instagram/@khaqanshahnawaz@kareenakapoorkhan

Pakistan actor Khaqan Shahnawaz’s recent remarks on Indian superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan’s age have gone viral and garnered some backlash from her fans across the border as well as Pakistan.

During Khaqan’s appearance on Geo News’ 'Hasna Mana Hai with Tabish Hashmi', a fan had expressed her wish to see the actor with Bollywood’s Kareena to which the actor answered jokingly: “I can play her son. Yeah, I can play her son, definitely”.

The actor then pointed out that the "Jab We Met" megastar is much older than him and he can only act as her son.

The overall conversation did not sit well with fans who poured out in Kareena’s favour. One fan remarked, “Kareena wouldn’t even know who he is, even I’ve never seen a drama of his”. Another stated that the actor is “full of himself”.

The clip of Khaqan, shared on Instagram, received countless angry comments, calling out the actor’s attitude, including these:

— Instagram

Another fan pointed out that these remarks will lead to Khaqan becoming famous as the interview has gone viral.

— Instagram

Meanwhile the “Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham” actor is living the best time of her life with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur as the family prepares for Christmas celebrations.

Saif Ali Khan on a walk (L) and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur. — Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

Kareena shared a picture of Saif on her Instagram stories where he can be seen leisurely walking amid dried out trees and she captioned it with a red heart emoji.

She shared another picture of her son standing in front of a large Christmas tree fully decorated with ornaments hanging from it. Kareena captioned Taimur’s photo with “Mera Beta (My Son)” and a red heart emoji.