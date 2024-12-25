Babar Azam returns as Pakistan unveil playing XI for first South Africa Test

Pakistan's white-ball captain Shan Masood (L) and Babar Azam pictured during a Test match. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday unveiled the playing XI for the first Test against South Africa with ace batter Babar Azam returning for the match scheduled to start on December 26 at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The star batter last represented Pakistan in the first Test against England in October. He was not included in the playing XIs for the last two Tests of the series.

The right-handed batter, who has only managed to score 366 runs in 18 innings without amassing a half-century since his 161-run knock against New Zealand in December 2022, replaced right-handed opener Abdullah Shafique, who recently registered three consecutive ducks in the ODI series against South Africa.

— PCB

Shan Masood will be leading the side with the batting line-up being backed by wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Rizwan

The star of the ODI series Saim Ayub has also made it to the playing XI. The left-hander was named the Player of the Series for his 235 runs.

As for the bowling department, Pakistan has decided to go with an all-pace attack for the first Test with Naseem Shah, Muhammad Abbas, Khurram Shahzad and Aamer Jamal.

PCB has also named spin all-rounder Salman Ali Agha in the final XI with batters Saud Shakeel and Kamran Ghulam also making it to the side for the Centurion Test.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Muhammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Aamer Jamal, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shehza and Muhammad Abbas.

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (C), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson, and Corbin Bosch.