Neelam Muneer kicks off wedding festivities with ‘mayoun night'

Actor Neelam Muneer kicked off wedding celebration as she shared images from her "mayoun" night on Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram account, the starlet shared a flurry of photos of herself dressed in a long yellow coloured frock with a traditional gharara — a kind of flowy skirt — paired with a net dupatta adorned with starry details and floral embroidery on the borders.

She looked stunning and vibrant as ever.

Neelam also wore garlands on her wrist, which are a must for any bride or wedding season in Pakistan. To complete the look, she wore earrings and teeka made with floral details.

The "Dil Mom ka Diya" actor captioned her post with: “So here it begins — Wanted an intimate Mayoun Night for myself!” Neelam also wrote that the “festivities have just started”.

However, she is keeping details of her other half a secret as she didn't mention anything about him, not even his name as she rocked her mayoun night with grace.

In a video shared on her Instagram, the actor gave her fans a sneak peak into her process of getting ready for the special night.

Neelam's mayoun event comes a month after rumours spread on social media that she was set to tie the knot in January in UAE.

The "Qayamat" actor had refuted the rumours saying that she had no immediate plans to get married.