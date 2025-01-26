Vivica A. Fox makes shocking revelation about her six months 'Kill Bill' training

Vivica A. Fox has compared her Kill Bill training to Olympics preparation.

In an interview with Cocoa Butter, Vivica opened up about how she got into fighting shape for the role.

The actress, who spent almost six months training for her role as Venita Green, also shared that she did nearly all of her own stunts.

In the YouTube video of the interview a scene was played showing Vivica and her co-star Uma Thurman in an intense fight. Vivica quickly noted, “this whole thing, this was six months of training. Six months.”

“I literally went from like a size 8/10 down to a size 2. I couldn't even hold onto the weight. I thought we were training for the damn Olympics or something — it was crazy,” she explained.

Vivica also admitted, “but then when I saw how tight and right my body looked, it was quite rewarding,” adding, “it was so cool to see girls brawling unapologetically on camera. The choreography [of the fight scenes] was vicious.”

The actress went on to share that she did all of her stunts except for the one, saying, “I wanted to try it. But [Tarantino] would not let me do falling into the glass table because he was afraid I would get cut and, sure enough, my stunt double got four stitches.”

“But I really wanted to try it. I didn't train for six months to like go, ‘Cut!’” she added.