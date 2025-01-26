 
Liza Minnelli's 'greatest' regret comes to light

The Oscar-winning star opens up about her deepest remorse in a new documentary

January 26, 2025

Liza Minnelli's 'greatest' regret comes to light

The legendary performer known for her iconic role in Cabaret, Liza Minnelli, has revealed her greatest disappointment in life.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the Emmy Award-winning actress’ close friend of 50 years, Allan Lazare, shared that “not being a mother” is Minnelli’s biggest regret.

In an old interview with Geraldo Rivera, which was shown in her new documentary Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story, the Arthur star said, "I desperately want a family. I really want a family.”

Following the clip, the documentary shows three headlines about the Hollywood star’s pregnancy losses.

“We have been with Liza through all her emotional setbacks, like miscarriages," Lazare stated.

He added, "If she had to pick one thing that she’s disappointed in her life and that’s not being a mother. She would have been a great mother. She has so much to give. She’s been so wonderful with our children."

The Judy star’s pal then talked about the close bond she has with his and Arlene's daughter.

"We have a picture when our daughter was 3 years old around a Christmas tree with Liza hugging her. Then 35 years later, when our daughter had a 3-year-old, we have a picture around that same Christmas tree,” Lazare mentioned.

For the unversed, the Arrested Development star tied the knot and divorced four times.

It is significant to mention that Liza Minnelli’s documentary, Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 12, 2024, is now playing in selected theatres.

