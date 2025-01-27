Photo: Jesse Eisenberg hits out at tech leaders

Jesse Eisenberg has a message to tech leaders involved in politics: focus on doing good things for the world.

Appearing on Real Time With Bill Maher, the actor who played Mark Zuckerberg on The Social Network, was asked about his views on tech leaders attending the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

"I look at it from a very specific perspective, which is if you're so rich and powerful, why are you not just spending your days doing good things for the world? So it's hard for me to understand the specifics of what they're doing,” the Now You See Me star said.

Bringing his activist wife Anna Strout to the conversation to drive his point home, he said, “You know, I married a woman who's like this amazing activist. All she thinks about all day is, 'How can I help the people who are most in need?'"

He continued, “So when I watch these incredibly powerful people, I just think, 'Why are you not spending your day helping people?'"

"Why are you getting mired into this weird stuff — stuff I don't really understand — and taking privacy concerns away, hurting people who are already hurting, marginalized people?"

"I'm just thinking, 'Why are they not spending every day helping people?'" Jesse concluded.e