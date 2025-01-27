Jennifer Lopez reflects on movie 'part' she was born to play

Kiss of the Spider Woman is the upcoming and first movie musical movie by Jennifer Lopez, and according to her, it's the role she was born to play.



At Sundance Film Festival, she told the Los Angeles Times Talks series about her character Ingrid Luna, "I never felt in my life that I was born to play a part ever. And I really felt that with this."

"Love is just love, and people are just people. And for me, that resonated very deeply because of my own life and my own children. And so I really took to it so immediately and was so excited," she added.

Jennifer also raved about the team she worked with in the film, including musical creators John Kander and Fred Ebb, and Dreamgirls director Condon, 69 — was "a dream come true."

"I did [Selena Quintanilla-Pérez biopic] Selena years ago, but it was not my voice," the On the Floor hitmaker, who is also the film's producer, said.

"They wanted to use her voice. I did dance a little, but there wasn't much choreography. So this was my first musical," Jennifer concluded.