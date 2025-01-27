 
Jade Thirlwall mourns death of The Vivienne

Jade Thirlwall was one of the attendees of the drag queen, The Vivienne's funeral

January 27, 2025

Jade Thirlwall was one of stars who attended The Vivienne’s funeral.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK icon and 2019 victor, whose real name was James Lee Williams, was laid to rest on Monday, at the St Margaret's Church in Denbighshire, North Wales, after they unexpectedly passed away on January 5.

Amongst the attendees of the service, was former Little Mix star, Jade, who was joined by a slew of stars including, Steps star Ian "H" Watkins, TV personality Kim Woodburn, former singer Kerry Katona, JLS star Aston Merrygold, X Factor UK contestant Marcus Collins, actresses Claire Sweeney and Jennifer Ellison, as well as comedian Jayde Adams.

As per BBC, at the funeral, Woodburn was all praises of The Vivienne’s impression, saying it "just seemed to have me off to a tea."

"A lovely young man. A sad loss. I'm proud to be here today," she further added.

A few contestants of the RuPaul's Drag Race UK also came to the service, namely Tia Kofi, Baga Chipz, Cheryl and Danny Beard, all of whom were seen arriving together.

For the unversed, The Vivienne’s death was confirmed by their spokesperson on January 5, via a statement: "It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams - The Vivienne, has passed this weekend."

