Megan Thee Stallion stuns in hooded dress during Paris Fashion Week

January 28, 2025

Megan Thee Stallion turned heads on Monday at the Giambattista Valli show during Paris Fashion Week.

The 29-year-old rapper from Texas made a bold fashion statement in a creamy orange hooded dress, featuring expertly tailored draping and a floral accent at the waist.

According to Daily Mail, Megan, whose full name is Megan Pete, completed the look with her signature elegance, showcasing a swooped curl of her copper-colored hair slicked onto her forehead.

Moreover, her makeup included sharp-winged eyeliner, shimmering highlights, and contoured cheeks.

Additionally, the Grammy-winning artist opted for a shorter nail style, diverging from her usual elaborate designs, while still incorporating trendy, whimsical nail art, such as golden-yellow and turquoise accents.

As per the publication, Megan’s appearance came shortly after securing a restraining order against Tory Lanez, who is serving a 10-year prison sentence for shooting her in 2020.

Furthermore, testifying remotely earlier this month, Megan expressed fear of potential retaliation after his release, by stating, "It just seems like I have to relive it every day... Maybe this time I won’t make it."

It is worth mentioning that judge Richard Bloom granted the restraining order, citing a credible threat of violence from Lanez. 

To those unversed, Megan thanked the judge for the legal protection, which prohibits Lanez from contacting her for the next five years.

