Megan Thee Stallion stuns in hooded dress during Paris Fashion Week

Megan Thee Stallion turned heads on Monday at the Giambattista Valli show during Paris Fashion Week.

The 29-year-old rapper from Texas made a bold fashion statement in a creamy orange hooded dress, featuring expertly tailored draping and a floral accent at the waist.

According to Daily Mail, Megan, whose full name is Megan Pete, completed the look with her signature elegance, showcasing a swooped curl of her copper-colored hair slicked onto her forehead.

Moreover, her makeup included sharp-winged eyeliner, shimmering highlights, and contoured cheeks.

Additionally, the Grammy-winning artist opted for a shorter nail style, diverging from her usual elaborate designs, while still incorporating trendy, whimsical nail art, such as golden-yellow and turquoise accents.

As per the publication, Megan’s appearance came shortly after securing a restraining order against Tory Lanez, who is serving a 10-year prison sentence for shooting her in 2020.

Furthermore, testifying remotely earlier this month, Megan expressed fear of potential retaliation after his release, by stating, "It just seems like I have to relive it every day... Maybe this time I won’t make it."

It is worth mentioning that judge Richard Bloom granted the restraining order, citing a credible threat of violence from Lanez.

To those unversed, Megan thanked the judge for the legal protection, which prohibits Lanez from contacting her for the next five years.