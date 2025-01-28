Sam Asghari spills the wildest details of his marriage to Britney Spears

Britney Spears' ex-husband, Sam Asghari, recently shared the "weirdest thing" about their marriage.

Appearing virtually on Kate and Oliver Hudson's Sibling Rivalry podcast, the 30-year-old model and actor reflected on the strangest aspect of his romantic life with the 43-year-old pop sensation.

The Jackpot actor shared, “One day I start learning about what the conservatorship is, and that's when I was like, ‘Wait a minute. I thought I'm in America. What do you mean someone over the age of 18 needs permission from their parents?’”

He admitted, “That was the most difficult and weird spiral thing that I've witnessed in my life.”

Asghari went on to add that the “best thing” he could do for his then-partner was provide support.

“I think the best thing to do is to provide support in that moment and that's what I did; I provided as much as I could,' the Iranian native mentioned.

Without going into the details, Asghari explained, “This was my experience in life that I had to go through very gently because if you do anything wrong, you say the wrong thing...”

For the unversed, Spears was in a conservatorship from 2008 to 2021, where her dad, Jamie Spears, had total control over her everyday life and career.

Reportedly, he would give the Gimme More hitmaker a small weekly allowance, compel her to use birth control, and halt her from making changes to her home, along with many other restrictions.

It is pertinent to mention that Britney Spears took back control of her multimillion-dollar fortune, career, and personal freedom when the guardianship was ended in November 2021.