Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are up for questioning

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s silence over the backlash that has been mounting since the Vanity Fair piece released has sparked a lot of conversations.

Comments and questions have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She touched on everything, in her most recent piece for News.com.au.

In it, she questioned the couple’s silence following the Vanity Fair article that bashed Meghan’s abilities as a boss, among other things.

“why the change from the duke and duchess’ previous tackling-things-head-on posture?”

“Why have they not, as in previous instances, loudly cried foul?”

Using their “lawyers to bust out their firm letterhead and to start huffing, legally speaking,” or perhaps using “some Hollywood name or Sussex insider pop up to issue a full-throated defence”.

In her eyes, “One possibility for this notably muted response is that we are seeing a shrewd change of tack for Team Montecito, to let things simmer down and for the news cycle and world to move on as fast as possible.”

“Sure, Harry and Meghan’s years of shooting from the hip, were driven by a certain unflagging, crusading commitment to principles, however, rigorously hewing to a particular code, has at times been to their detriment,” the expert noted.

But perhaps the answer is that “To respond to any story is to breathe new oxygen and life into it and would only set off a fresh round of pieces rehashing the most negative quotes” and right now, “the timing could not be worse with the Sussexes due in Vancouver ten days for the next Invictus Games,” Ms Elser noted before signing off.