Lady Gaga reflects on her 'demons'

A renowned singer-songwriter and actress, Lady Gaga, has opened up about her past struggles, admitting she was "always looking for an out" while battling her demons.

The 38-year-old star has announced her return to music with a new album called Mayhem.

Speaking to ELLE magazine while doing a photoshoot for it, she shared that she made an attempt to "celebrate" her darker moments.

Gaga confessed that she "used to drink and smoke a lot" before finding an "escape route."

The Bloody Mary crooner quipped that she is grateful for sharing the struggle with her followers through new music.

She articulated, “Trying to escape. I used to drink a lot and smoke a lot, and I was always looking for an out.”

“I used to call it the trap door. I used to be like, 'I need an escape route.' And I stopped doing that. And I actually started feeling it. Being present. As an artist, it's hard to go through that and not want to share that with my fans,” Gaga mentioned.

The Bad Romance hitmaker went on to note that while making her seventh album, she found the chaotic parts of herself again that she thought were in the past.

Gaga stated, “The chaos I thought was long gone is fully intact and ready to greet me whenever I'd like.”

“Part of the message of even the first song on the album is that your demons are with you in the beginning and they are with you in the end, and I don't mean it in a bleak way. Maybe we can make friends sooner with this reality instead of running all the time.”

She mentioned, “Mayhem is about following your own chaos into whatever cranny of your life that it takes you to. And in that way, it was about following the songs. Writing as many songs as I did for this album was a labour of total love. And then you just have to be very cut-throat by the end.”

It is pertinent to mention that Lady Gaga’s album titled Mayhem will be released on March 7, 2025.