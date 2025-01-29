Bruno Mars speaks up about his wild gambling debt rumour

Bruno Mars broke his silence on viral past rumour that he racked up $50 million in gambling debt with MGM Resorts.

While making a reference to the old rumour with cryptic message, the Die With A Smile hitmaker took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, January 29, to celebrate his success on Spotify, which declared him as the first-ever artist to garner a monthly total of at least 150 million listeners.

The 39-year-old singer while reposting Spotify’s announcement, wrote, “KEEP STREAMING.”

Bruno, whose real name is Peter Gene Hernandez, then added, “I’ll be out of debt in no time.”

The When I Was Your Man crooner also added a dancing emoji before concluding the post.

The claims of Bruno Mar’s racking up millions in gambling debt started last year with a NewsNation report, claiming through a source, that the Locked Out of Heaven vocalist, was in so much debt that the casino “basically” owned him.

However, the claims were soon turned down when a spokesperson for MGM Resorts International confirmed it to BuzzFeed that Bruno Mars "has no debt" with the company.