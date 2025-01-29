Joe Keery opens up about 'Stranger Things' season 5 filming

Joe Keery reflected on filming 'Stranger Things' season 5 for one year

Joe Keery is sharing his feelings over wrapping up the filming of Stranger Things season 5.

Keery appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and talked about the last season, which was shot over a year.

“It’s crazy,” Keery said. “It was a long year.”

“But to wrap it all up and the anticipation of working on something for so long — I mean it’s been one-third of my life, really,” he shared.

“It was emotional,” Keery noted. “We sort of got to that last day and it was like everything really hit on that last day of shooting.”

He even waited for “the other cast members to wrap and it was just emotional and great.”

“Those people are family for life for me,” he said of his costars, which include Finn Wolfhard, Mike Wheeler, Millie Bobby Brown, Lucas Sinclair, and Caleb McLaughlin.

His co-stars also shared emotional posts about the hit show coming to an end.

“We just wrapped Stranger Things Season 5. I’m still in shock," Finn Wolfhard wrote on Instagram. "We shot it for a year and I’ll miss all of my friends and our characters terribly."

"Two days ago, I wrapped my final scene as Will Byers, and I’m feeling very emotional,” Noah Schnap shared.

Joe Keery starring Stranger Things season 5 is expected to hit Netflix late this year.