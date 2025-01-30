Kenan Thompson shares why he’s still on SNL after 22 seasons: ‘A blessing’

Kenan Thompson has been cast membrt of Saturday Night Live for 22 seasons, which makes him the longest-tenured cast member.

In an exclusive interview with people the 46 year old comedian gushed over working on NBC's late-night sketch.

Thomspson called it “hands down” the best job in television.

“It's crazy because most people do eight [seasons] max, you know what I mean? Or 12. But it's a one-of-a-kind place,” Thompson said. “It's the people in front and behind that embrace it, need it. So when they call me, what, am I not supposed to oblige the greatest job in the world? So it's just out of love. What a blessing it is to have steady employment.”

In the beginning the comedian had a feeling that he “was kind of faking it" ‘til he made it on the show.

While recalling his audition day Thompson noted, “I don't remember the material, but I remember the emotions, the nerves. I remember being enamored by 30 Rock at first. It's a big building outside, small studio inside. I just didn't understand where I was because I'd never seen the behind-the-scenes much.”

“It was very surreal and very stressful because I had to do stand-up without being a stand-up,” Thompson said, adding. “And luckily I made it into a situation where what I really do is good for the show, which is act. I just got lucky, but it was very stressful.”