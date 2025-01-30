Kristin Cavallari shares sweet picture of her son Jaxon

Kristin Cavallari breaks her silence with an exclusive photo of son Jaxon

Reality star and entrepreneur Kristin Cavallari has delighted fans by sharing a super rare photo of her son Jaxon.

Giving a glimpse into her life as a proud mom on her Instagram Stories, the 38-year-old shared a now-deleted photograph of her 10-year-old son Jaxon’s face for the first time since he was a baby.

In the picture, Jaxon can be seen colouring a poster that had “Vote Jaxon for Mayor" written on it, per PEOPLE magazine.

The poster was in the American flag’s colours, red, white, and blue, and stars.

Notably, the snap of Jaxon comes after Cavallari shared a photo of Saylor’s face in December 2024, as it was the first time the mother of three shared her daughter’s face since her birth.

An Instagram carousel showed Saylor in the kitchen holding minced meat near a pot, wearing a yellow jersey of the Nashville Predators and had the words “GO PREDS” painted on her face.

In the same set of snaps, the Laguna Beach star was also seen watching an NHL ice hockey game.

It is pertinent to mention that Kristin Cavallari has three kids—Jaxon, Camden (12), and Saylor (9)—whom she shares with her ex-husband Jay Cutler.