Photo: 'Relaxed' Justin Bieber committed to making new music: Source

Justin Bieber is reportedly exploring different ideas to come up with new music.

A new report of RadarOnline.com established that while Hailey has doubled down on her efforts to make Rhode a billion-dollar company, her husband is not as much ambitious as her.

Nonetheless, he is not letting his creativity die and is taking his time to drop new album.

"He is always working on music and toying with new ideas,” a spy confided.

They went on to reveal, “He always has a guitar in his hand, he is super creative.”

Nonetheless, the source noted, “But he does not work as much as” Hailey “does.”

"Justin already has so much success behind him,” the source explained.

Before conclusion, the insider shared, “He is comfortable, he doesn't need to prove anything."

Another report noted that the father of one has been trying to balance his father duties with professional commitments.

Reportedly, the Baby crooner is expected to make a major musical comeback in 2025.

Puck News’ Metthew Belloni revealed that Bieber is currently working on new music and plans to tour as part of his return.

According to Belloni, "I’m told Bieber needs the money and wants to work."