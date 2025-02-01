Kaia Gerber reveals why she kept her romance with Lewis Pullman 'under wraps'

Kaia Gerber and Lewis Pullman have reportedly made determined efforts to keep their romance out of the limelight.

An insider spilled to Us Weekly that the model and the actor "have actually been together for a while now."

“They started dating in early December [2024]. They kept it under wraps until the news of her and Austin’s split came out. Kaia and Austin have been broken up since October,” added the source.

For those unversed, Kaia began dating Lewis after ending her three-year relationship with Austin Butler but kept their connection low-key.

“In early December, Kaia and Lewis started seriously hanging out and were seen all around L.A., but mostly on the east side,” revealed the source.

“Kaia would make sure to be in a hat to try and be unnoticed, but they would be at their favorite restaurants, bars and clubs, holding hands and showing PDA. They were just frequenting crowds that didn’t really know them,” shared the confidant.

Another insider told the outlet that Kaia and Lewis “have a lot of chemistry and a very easygoing relationship. She’s really happy and feels like she can be herself.”

“There’s no pressure to be an A-list couple like there was in her past relationships,” a tipster added.