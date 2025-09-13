 
Geo News

Ethan Hawke shares insight on River Phoenix's struggles before tragic death

Ethan Hawke and River Phoenix were friends before the latter's death in 1993

By
Maryam Nasir
|

September 13, 2025

Ethan Hawke remembers late River Phoenixs struggle in Hollywood
Ethan Hawke remembers late River Phoenix's struggle in Hollywood

Ethan Hawke is reflecting on the struggle his late pal River Phoenix went through before his tragic death at 23 in 1993.

Hawke and Phoenix became pals on the set of Joe Dante's Explorers in 1985. Phoenix went on to star in critically acclaimed films like Stand by Me, My Own Private Idaho, and Running on Empty.

Hawke talked about River while showing his new project Blue Moon at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.

The Purge star noted that Phoenix was met "with success much earlier than I was," due to his role in Rob Reiner's movie 186 film Stand by Me, which "launched this huge career at an extremely young age."

He shared that the Academy Award nominee, who died of combined drug overdose of cocaine and heroine, was "vibrating off of how phony that was, whenever you're getting a lot of accolades and you're not even in control of your own art."

"People are trying to make money off you [and] if you're self-aware at all, you understand how dangerous that is," he explained.

But Hawke argued that it also "led him to do the best work of his short life with Gus Van Sant." The Black Phone star was referring to My Own Private Idaho.

"He was punk rock as an actor when he took that job," Ethan Hawke continued. "That was a really dangerous job for him to take — a gay hustler for a teen idol — and he was brilliant in that."

Charlie Kirk's remarks about Taylor Swift resurface after death
Charlie Kirk's remarks about Taylor Swift resurface after death
Drew Barrymore cherishes heartfelt artefact from Michael Douglas dad
Drew Barrymore cherishes heartfelt artefact from Michael Douglas dad
'Parks & Recreation' star gets honest about movies and stand-ups
'Parks & Recreation' star gets honest about movies and stand-ups
'Task' star Mark Ruffalo reveals what he learned from real FBI agent video
'Task' star Mark Ruffalo reveals what he learned from real FBI agent
Major update on 'The Boys: Mexico' spinoff
Major update on 'The Boys: Mexico' spinoff
'The Office' star Rainn Wilson shares honest take on scrapped Dwight spin off
'The Office' star Rainn Wilson shares honest take on scrapped Dwight spin off
Dua Lipa shares sneak-peek of her weekend amid house hunt with fiancé
Dua Lipa shares sneak-peek of her weekend amid house hunt with fiancé
Tom Pelphrey opens up about working with fiancée Kaley Cuoco
Tom Pelphrey opens up about working with fiancée Kaley Cuoco