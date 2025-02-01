'Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval, Robinson test 'parenthood' with big move

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval and his girlfriend, Victoria Lee Robinson, are preparing for parenthood.

The 42-year-old TV personality has shared his desire to be a father one day and now he and Victoria are getting a chance to practice parenthood by fostering a puppy.

While having a conversation with TMZ, Sandoval introduced their new foster dog, Milo, who is 8 weeks old.

Holding their puppy, who was in a small outfit, Robinson shared, "We both want to eventually be parents, so this is a little practice for us.”

The Behind Your Eyes star agreed by saying, "Yeah, it is. And I love getting him his cute little blue puffer jacket."

She went on to reveal that her beau was a little unsure about fostering a dog at first but quickly started giving Milo gifts.

"He pretended that he was not that into it, and then I show up the next day," the 32-year-old model quipped.

Sandoval added, "I had a playpen, a harness.”

Robinson noted, “I think he's a momma's boy. Milo means less cuddles for Tom because he loves to get right in the middle."

However, Milo's addition to their lives has helped them strengthen their relationship, as the Scare Us actor mentioned, "Yeah, he's a bit of a momma's boy, but it's definitely caused us to... we definitely have to work as a team, so it's good practice for teamwork.”

It is significant to mention that Tom Sandoval and Victoria Lee Robinson, who met through a mutual friend, went public in February 2024.