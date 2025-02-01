Kim Kardashian spills on one 'important thing' she wants in partner

Kim Kardashian makes a shocking revelation about the biggest "red flag" in men.

During her appearance on The World's First Podcast with Erin and Sara Foster, the SKIMS founder shared the red flag she looks out for in a man.

"My absolute red flag is just when someone doesn't treat other people - even when no one's watching - with respect and no matter what they are, who they do, what they do, who they are," Kim shared.

She went on to add, "You have to have chemistry and you have to vibe and you have to... I have a big life. I like a big life, you know."

Moreover, Kim, who shares four children with ex Kanye West, also shared about the key traits she seeks in a partner.

The reality TV star said, "They're going to have to understand my kids. And their background and where they came from,” adding, "It must not be easy coming into my life. They have to be a very secure person. I want our morals and values to really align."

Sharing that she would want to see how a person handles conflict, Kim said, "this is something that I learned is that you have to be with someone long enough to have like a real big huge fight and to see how they act when they don't get what they want, and to see how someone acts and treats you when they don't get what they want shows a lot about a person and I know that seems really simple."

Notably, this comes after Kim Kardashian teased a new relationship in the trailer for The Kardashians season 6.