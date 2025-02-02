 
Koe Wetzel and girlfriend Bailey Fisher expecting their first child

Koe Wetzel and Bailey Fisher have reportedly been together since 2014

February 02, 2025

Koe Wetzel and Bailey Fisher are celebrating their first pregnancy.

The news emerged as the country singer's girlfriend Bailey Fischer dropped some images of the couple along with a sonogram of their soon-to-be baby girl.

“Our sweetest blessing. Just over halfway with baby girl,” Fischer captioned the slideshow that began with the couple posing side-by-side as they both held a sonogram.

The rest of the carousel showed Wetzel, 32, caressing Fischer's baby bump in one and walking together countryside in another.

The carousel ended with a photo of Fischer smiling as she held Wetzel's arm while his hand was on her baby bump. Some of the photos also featured small brown baby shoes with pink roses on top.

Fischer also posted the happy news via Instagram Stories as well. She also posted a group photo with Wetzel and a man who appeared to be his father.

Over the photo, Fisher wrote, “big pop finding out his baby is having a baby.”

Among the Stories was a photo of a recent large meal she had, which included eggs, bacon, toast, and some potatoes. Other food items like pancakes could be seen in the background as well. Alongside it, she wrote, “clearly feeding two.”

However, Wetzel hasn't posted as many photos of Fisher to his Instagram, but he did allude to "great" things coming in 2025.

