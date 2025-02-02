 
Kanye West claims to be 'billionaire'

Kanye West makes a new claim about his net worth on social media

February 02, 2025

Kanye West was a billionaire, then his net worth tanked after his anti-Semitic outbursts in 2022, after many brands cut ties with him.

Fast-forward to three years, Ye claimed he is again a billionaire on X. In a series of tweets on social media, the Power hitmaker wrote, "Trumps back in office. Ye's back a billionaire. The world might just be ok." 

"D-mn. Just warming up. I'm rich. I can say whatever the **** I want, he added. Similarly, the Grammy winner recently claimed $2.77 billion in 2025. 

In other news, Jim Jones, a member of hip-hop group The Diplomat, recently visited Kanye in Tokyo, Japan.

Following his meeting, he raved about his upcoming album, Bully, on Instagram. 

"Bully this album so crazy I wouldn't drop if I was y'all or drop now cause when he drops this is gone b a big problem. We not takin no for answers we are th BULLY."

"We out here playin BULLY BALL," he continued. "Only shot u don't make is th shot u don't take. This is about believing in yourself when no one else will."

"I'm a student and A teacher this past 5 days I was th student I learned so much about character never judge unless u wearing a black robe," he concluded.

