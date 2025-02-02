 
Kanye West, Taylor Swift 15-year feud ends with new move?

Kanye West seemingly takes a massive U-turn after years of Taylor Swift rivalry

February 02, 2025

After 15 years of feud, Kanye West has seemingly taken a massive U-turn in his relationship with Taylor Swift.

The rapper made headlines following only one account from his official Instagram handle, that too of none other than his longtime rival Taylor.

This shocking move by Ye has raised eyebrows, especially considering the long history of their rivalry.

For those unaware, the feud between Kanye and Taylor began in 2009 at the MTV Video Music Awards, where the rapper interrupted the now 14-times Grammy winner’s acceptance speech. He made a surprising claim that Beyonce should have won the award instead.

Despite having made amends in following years, things sparked once again in 2016 with the release of Ye’s song Famous, where he claimed that Taylor had given him permission to reference her controversial lyric.

However, the Blank Space crooner denied the claims, sparking a public fallout.

Later, the then wife of Ye, Kim Kardashian, also released a recorded phone call between him and Taylor.

Since then both Kanye West and Taylor Swift have addressed the situation through their music.

Now, this move comes on the heels of Ye’s reference to Taylor’s and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce in his recent album Vultures 2.

