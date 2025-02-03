Sabrina Carpenter earns her first ever Grammy award: 'Am gonna cry'

Sabrina Carpenter has earned her first ever Grammy for best pop solo vocal album for her album Short n’ Sweet.

On Sunday, the songstress took home two Grammys, another she received for best pop solo performance, Espresso, at Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles.

“I really was not expecting this,” the Please Please Please singer began her acceptance speech by saying.

“And all those nominees that were just on the screen are some of my favorite artists in the world and I can’t believe I’m nominated against them or even in this room right now."

Carpenter’s album was up against Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department, Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft, Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine and Chappell Roan – The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess for the award.

“This is—whoa—my first Grammy, so I’m gonna cry. But I wrote names, so I wouldn’t forget, on this napkin, but now it’s probably all messed up,” the 25-year-old singer continued by expressing her emotion.

“But thank you to the Recording Academy for having me and having everyone here tonight in celebration and in honor of everything that’s happened.”

Before concluding, she thanked her family members, team, and said, “I feel so lucky to be able to come together and do something so special and beautiful and celebrate music. I want to thank all the fans that let my music be heard by the Recording Academy.”

For those unversed, Sabrina Carpenter’s sixth studio album debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart in 2024.