Kylie Jenner son's epic birthday bash comes into view

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star shares glimpses of her son's birthday party

News Desk
February 03, 2025

The makeup mogul and reality star, Kylie Jenner, just threw a Minions-themed bash for her son Aire's birthday.

On Sunday, February 2, the 27-year-old mother of two posted a set of photographs from her son Aire’s 3rd birthday party after 7-year-old daughter Stormi’s Hello Kitty-themed birthday sleepover.

Jenner’s Instagram Stories showed snaps of "yellow, blue, and grey balloons" next to matching gift boxes and Minion inflatables.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also shared a photograph of a big bunch of Minion balloons and a table set with Minion plates, cups and plastic cutlery.

Jenner’s 2-year-old nephew Tatum, who is the son of sister Khloé Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson, also made an appearance in her Instagram Stories, dancing with two larger-sized Minion figures.

Notably, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star started February 2025 with a busy schedule, as both her kids' birthdays are one day apart.

She shared a video of Stormi, who turned seven on February 1, on her social media; the American socialite penned, “My world.”

“Happy birthday to my babies,” she wished.

It is pertinent to mention that Kylie Jenner shares both her children with ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott.

