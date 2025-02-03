Kylie Jenner son's epic birthday bash comes into view

The makeup mogul and reality star, Kylie Jenner, just threw a Minions-themed bash for her son Aire's birthday.

On Sunday, February 2, the 27-year-old mother of two posted a set of photographs from her son Aire’s 3rd birthday party after 7-year-old daughter Stormi’s Hello Kitty-themed birthday sleepover.

Jenner’s Instagram Stories showed snaps of "yellow, blue, and grey balloons" next to matching gift boxes and Minion inflatables.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also shared a photograph of a big bunch of Minion balloons and a table set with Minion plates, cups and plastic cutlery.

Jenner’s 2-year-old nephew Tatum, who is the son of sister Khloé Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson, also made an appearance in her Instagram Stories, dancing with two larger-sized Minion figures.

Notably, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star started February 2025 with a busy schedule, as both her kids' birthdays are one day apart.

She shared a video of Stormi, who turned seven on February 1, on her social media; the American socialite penned, “My world.”

“Happy birthday to my babies,” she wished.

It is pertinent to mention that Kylie Jenner shares both her children with ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott.