Prince Harry faces fresh trouble as he could be 'thrown' out of US

Donald Trump has become the President of the United States and the danger to Prince Harry’s stay in the country has gone up, per an expert.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is facing trouble from The Heritage Foundation after they demanded that his visa application be made public so people can check if he was truthful about his past drug use.

Trump has also bashed Harry and Meghan multiple times and even stated that Harry could be deported.

Now, Royal expert Jennie Bond says Trump has the power to deport Harry if his visa application turns out to be fraudulent.

She told the Mirror: "It must be rather awkward having a President of the United States whom Meghan has openly criticized and who has the power to throw Harry out of the country if his visa application was proved to be fraudulent.”

"You could say that it's squeaky bum time for the Sussexes, but the fact is that the most powerful man in the free world probably has more to think about than the residency rights of an estranged Prince of the United Kingdom," she noted.

According to Jennie, spending more time in the U.K. is an option but Harry’s children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are now studying in U.S. schools, which will make it hard for the Sussexes to leave the country.

"I still think that Harry is intent on carving out a future for himself and his family in California. Once you have children, and they start school, the roots that you have established grow far more quickly,” she explained.

“It's harder than ever to up sticks and move away because of the instability that can cause for the family. So I think Harry is happy to continue his family life in California but, hopefully, spend more of his time on his charity work into which I think he can pour his heart and soul," she concluded.