‘Supergirl’ vs. ‘Superman’: What makes Kara Zor-El different from Kal-El?

Supergirl has revealed what sets her apart from her Superman.

On Sunday, February 8, DC Studios debuted a new teaser trailer of Supergirl during Super Bowl LX.

The newly released preview of the upcoming film, starring Milly Alcock as Superman’s cousin, Kara Zor-El, offered a sneak peek into how Kara met Krypto the Superdog back when her home planet was still thriving.

“Krypton didn’t die in a day,” she says in the teaser. “The gods are not that kind.”

As an emotionally charged montage of snippets unfolds, Kara lifts the lid on what truly differentiates her from her cousin Kal-El.

“He sees the good in everyone, and I see the truth,” she emphasizes.

Fans previously caught a glimpse of Alcock as Supergirl at the end of James Gunn’s Superman when she stumbles into the Man of Steel’s fortress of solitude.

The first Supergirl teaser, released in December 2025, spotlighted Alcock as Kara Zor-El and teased her journey to Earth, setting a gritty, character-driven tone.

The footage highlights both the character’s strength and vulnerability as she prepares to make her full debut in the DC Universe.

The Craig Gillespie-directed movie will hit theaters on June 26, 2026 and also features Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.