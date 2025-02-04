Benson Boone issues apology for aggressive move at 2025 Grammys

Benson Boone just apologized for a move that some may perceive as inappropriate.

The 22-year-old artist stated he was sorry for “aggressively” grabbing his crotch during his performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The following day, a video of him grabbing his crotch, wearing a sparkly blue jumpsuit before taking a bow at the end of performing his hit song, Beautiful Things, went viral on social media.

He later took to his official Instagram to clarify that his attire had become rather uncomfortable to wear, saying, "Sorry for adjusting my jumpsuit so aggressively on stage tonight."

He continued, "That thing was extremely restricting in certain areas."

Benson began his performance amongst the audience where his tuxedo was seen being ripped off by celebrities Heidi Klum and Nikki Glaser, revealing his blue jumpsuit underneath.

He then took the stage and did a casual flip from a piano, wowing the audience with his performance.

It is also pertinent to mention that at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, Benson Boone was one of the contenders in the category of Best New Artist, an award that he ended up losing to Chappell Roan.