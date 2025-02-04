 
Geo News

Kristen Bell gets honest about her marriage life with Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell tied the knot with Dax Shepard in 2013

By
Web Desk
|

February 04, 2025

Kristen Bell gets honest about her marriage life with Dax Shepard
Kristen Bell gets honest about her marriage life with Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell is getting honest about her marriage life with Dax Shepard.

In a candid conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the 44-year-old actress said she “argues about everything” with her husband.

"I married my polar opposite," said Kristen. "We are the antithesis of each other. We argue about absolutely everything.”

“But there is a foundational trust that we've built that keeps us together and is quite stimulated by one another's opinions,” the Nobody Wants This actress added.

Kristen further shared that being married to someone unlike you has some benefits.

"Being with someone who you are unlike or you don't have a ton of similarities with, it forces you to grow,” said the Frozen actress.

For those unversed, Kristen and Dax have been married since 2013.

Dame Anna Wintour takes off sunglasses to receive honour from King Charles
Dame Anna Wintour takes off sunglasses to receive honour from King Charles
Lily Allen hit with heartbreak as marriage to David Harbour ends
Lily Allen hit with heartbreak as marriage to David Harbour ends
Tom Holland gets secret nickname from Zendaya's family video
Tom Holland gets secret nickname from Zendaya's family
Prince Harry's hidden dominance with Meghan Markle comes to light
Prince Harry's hidden dominance with Meghan Markle comes to light
Kanye West has 'proofs' that Bianca Censori beat Beyoncé, other Grammy winners
Kanye West has 'proofs' that Bianca Censori beat Beyoncé, other Grammy winners
Ariana Grande addresses criticism on her high-pitched voice
Ariana Grande addresses criticism on her high-pitched voice
Chrissy Teigen stuns with jaw-dropping transformation
Chrissy Teigen stuns with jaw-dropping transformation
'Black Panther' producer sets record straight on casting rumours
'Black Panther' producer sets record straight on casting rumours