Kristen Bell gets honest about her marriage life with Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell is getting honest about her marriage life with Dax Shepard.

In a candid conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the 44-year-old actress said she “argues about everything” with her husband.

"I married my polar opposite," said Kristen. "We are the antithesis of each other. We argue about absolutely everything.”

“But there is a foundational trust that we've built that keeps us together and is quite stimulated by one another's opinions,” the Nobody Wants This actress added.

Kristen further shared that being married to someone unlike you has some benefits.

"Being with someone who you are unlike or you don't have a ton of similarities with, it forces you to grow,” said the Frozen actress.

For those unversed, Kristen and Dax have been married since 2013.