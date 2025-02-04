Lily Allen hit with heartbreak as marriage to David Harbour ends

A renowned singer-songwriter and actress, Lily Allen, is seemingly struggling in the aftermath of her split from husband David Harbour.

Multiple sources shared with PEOPLE on Monday, February 3, that Allen and Harbour had parted ways after more than four years of their marriage.

They revealed that the 39-year-old pop music sensation is “devastated and not in a good place.”

Allen’s separation from the Violent Night actor has "been very hard for her and her girls,” whom she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper.

"It's been a bad start to the new year, but Lily is tough. She's very good at prioritizing herself when she has to,” the sources added.

As per the sources, the celebrity couple’s marriage “has been crumbling, and they have split.”

For the unversed, the Hard Out Here hitmaker was first romantically linked with the Stranger Things star in January 2019 and the same year, in October, they made their red carpet debut.

It is pertinent to mention that Lily Allen and David Harbour tied the knot in Las Vegas in September 2020.