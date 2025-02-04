Victoria Beckham finally earning spot in Kate Middleton's inner circle?

Real reason why Kate Middleton has reached out to fashion icon Victoria Beckham has been revealed.

After receiving an exciting offer from Vogue, Princess Kate immediately went to Victoria for advice, according to insiders.

A source told Closer magazine that following her cancer journey, Kate is "keen to shake things up a bit and start making more of her position as a global fashion icon."

"She’s always enjoyed that side of royal duties with film premieres, Royal Variety Shows and Wimbledon, for example, and she is keen to embrace more of the glamour and do more things that light her up," the source adds.

They revealed further, "when the Vogue offer came in, Kate immediately went to Victoria for advice, given she’s always been someone she can trust. If there’s anyone who knows the world of high fashion, it’s her."

Kate, who appeared on British Vogue cover in 2016, has reportedly been offered worldwide Vogue covers.

Moreover, the source states that Victoria, wife of David Beckham, is "delighted to be able to help Kate."

"For the first time, Vic says she and Kate have an actual friendship and she can finally envisage becoming part of her inner circle - something she’s always dreamed of," the insider states.

"Vic’s confident that pulling away from Meghan helped Kate to realise that her loyalties lie firmly with her and William, so while she’s faltered a couple of times and felt guilty about pulling away, she’s now confident she made the right decision."

"Vic’s already invited her and William to David’s 50th birthday bash in May and has told Kate to save the date for her birthday in April," they added.