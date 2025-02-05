Machine Gun Kelly faces verbal attacks from Megan Fox's ex

Brian Austin Green is an ex-husband of Megan Fox, with which she also shares three children, and he is taking a dig at her estranged partner, Machine Gun Kelly.



Last December, the couple was on the ropes after the Transformers actress, pregnant with the rap star's child, allegedly found incriminating texts on his phone.

Following this, a report in TMZ, quoting sources, claimed the duo had not been on speaking terms.

Apparently responding to this, the 34-year-old shared a photo with the caption, "How can 'sources say' when the sources haven't said anything"?

To this, Brian, without naming MGK, but using his track Don't Let Me Go on his Instagram Story and wrote. "Bro. Just be honest for once in your life."

"Stop caring so much about how you're perceived that you will try and drag other people," he penned.

It's not the first time Brian has hit out at MGK; when the pair's split was reported, he told TMZ the rapper needed to "grow up. Like, she's pregnant."

He added that he was "heartbroken" to hear the news, noting, "I know she's been so excited, and the kids are so excited for life and the change and all of that."