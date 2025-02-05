Grammys producer breaks silence on Kanye West stunt

Kanye West and Bianca Censori sparked an outcry at the 2025 Grammys when she wore a nude outfit.



Now, Raj Kapoor, the event's executive producer, said the pair did not follow "standards" at the awards show.

During an interview with People, he explained that there is a dress code for guests to follow, which includes an "artistic black-tie" dress code, adding, "But in the music industry, I guess that's up for interpretation."

It's unclear what exact wardrobe rules the Academy has, but Raj said, "Obviously there is a dress code for anybody actually performing on the show, and we have to adhere to standards and practices."

"But as far as people attending and nominees attending, that would be something the [Recording] Academy would have to answer," he concluded.

In the meantime, reports say Ye and Bianca only made a stunt at the red carpet and did not attend the award ceremony—though they did attend a private afterparty—despite the Chicago rapper being nominated for Best Rap Song for Vultures, which he lost to Kendrick Lamar.