Elton John, Brandi Carlile launch new song

Elton John and Brandi Carlile just released their song!

The iconic singer teamed up with the 43-year-old songstress to not only work on a song but an entire album.

Who Believes in Angels? the name of the song which has recently been released by the iconic duo would also serve as the title track for their upcoming album that is slated for a April 4, 2025 release.

With Elton crafting the melodies, Brandi penning the lyrics, the song was produced by Andrew Watt, with the lyrical video premiering on YouTube.

The album, also titled Who Believes in Angels? will feature 10 tracks that would be written and recorded by Elton and Brandi.

As the iconic duo had a conversation with Simon May on Greatest Hits Radio, Elton talked of the project and said, "It was a risk, but it was a risk I wanted to take long before we made the album."

"There were four of us with all different ideas, throwing them around and it was difficult for me to come to grips with it at first, because I was a little tired. I was very nervous, I was filled with a lot of self doubt, because I wanted the album to be really successful, and I knew what I wanted it to sound like," he further mentioned.