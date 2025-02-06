Khloe Kardashian reunites with ex Lamar Odom after 9 years’ separation

Khloe Kardashian has met up with her ex-husband Lamar Odom for the first time after their divorce.

In the first episode of The Kardashians season 6, she confessed that she met her ex without telling anyone in the family at her friend Malika Haqq’s house.

"I took my vows very seriously and I was married for about seven years,” the media personality began by saying. “But there were bigger things that were not fixable in that marriage.”

For those unversed, Khloe tied the knot with Lamar in 2009 and filed for divorce twice from him, first in 2013 and again in 2016.

Recalling when she kicked him out from a house that she rented for him, the 40-year-old Kardashian continued, "I was very upset. I said to him, ‘I’m going to Vegas. You need to be out by Monday. That’s it, I’m done,’ and I haven’t seen Lamar since that day.”

However, she admitted, "I don’t have bad blood. I don’t have any blood. There’s no feelings. I want him to have his stuff…and that’s it. I wish I could just do that and not have a conversation."

At the time of meeting, the reality star said that her former husband was "visibly uncomfortable. He’s nervous, he’s sweating. He seems scared."

"I have dealt with so much trauma in this relationship for years and this was such the love of my life that to learn how to unlove someone — to have to go through all that — it’s almost like a death."

Before concluding, Khloe shared, "So familiar and so uncharted, all at the same time. I don’t know this person anymore. It’s just a mind f***."