Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh chooses unexpected path

Shiloh Jolie Pitt, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is turning down major offers from top companies and celebrities, choosing to stay out of the spotlight.

A source shared with Life & Style that despite being a daughter of famous Hollywood celebrities, Shiloh "is the most private. She does not seek attention in any way, except when she’s dancing."

The source added, “That’s the only time she’s willing to take center stage and even that is rare, because she usually prefers to be in the back of the group.”

“She’s extremely talented and so devoted to her training, so naturally she’s starting to get offers from people looking to help her turn her passion into a big career. If she wanted, she could have a whole show built around her, but that is so not her style,” the insider explained.

The source went on to note, “Even joining a big-name artist as a backup dancer is not something she’s ready for at this point, although that may change in the future because she also really loves music and going to concerts.”

For the unversed, last year, choreographer Kolanie Marks posted a now-expired video on Instagram of Shiloh dancing as she keeps improving her skills.

It is pertinent to mention that Marks has been working with Shiloh for a couple of years.