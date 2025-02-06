Camilla hated idea of being queen, reveals new book

Contrary to the British tabloid media's reports that Camilla Parker Bowels' ultimate goal of marrying Charles was to become the queen, the wife of the monarch was actually averse to the idea of becoming what she is today.

Citing a staff member, a new book titled Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants by Tom Quinn has revealed that at one point Camilla hated the idea of being the queen.

According to the book, she would regularly ask her husband, “Can’t we get away from all this protocol? It’s all bollocks.”

"Charles, who hates swearing, would demurely reply, “You’re doing it [becoming queen] for me, darling.”

According to the palace staff, Prince William and Prince Harry used nicknames like Lady Macbeth, Cruella de Vil and the Witch of the West to refer to their stepmother.

The book also reveals that Kate Middleton used to tease Prince William about the fact that "Camilla, is descended from Edward VII’s favourite mistress."