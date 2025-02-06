 
Geo News

Camilla hated idea of being queen, reveals new book

The new book contains accounts of former and current royal servants

By
Web Desk
|

February 06, 2025

Camilla hated idea of being queen, reveals new book

Contrary to the British tabloid media's reports that Camilla Parker Bowels' ultimate goal of marrying Charles was to become the queen, the wife of the monarch was actually averse to the idea of becoming what she is today.

Citing a staff member, a new book titled Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants by Tom Quinn has revealed that at one point Camilla hated the idea of being the queen.

According to the book, she would regularly ask her husband,  “Can’t we get away from all this protocol? It’s all bollocks.” 

"Charles, who hates swearing, would demurely reply, “You’re doing it [becoming queen] for me, darling.”

According to the palace staff, Prince William and Prince Harry used nicknames like Lady Macbeth, Cruella de Vil and the Witch of the West to refer to their stepmother.

The book also reveals that Kate Middleton used to tease Prince William about the fact that "Camilla, is descended from Edward VII’s favourite mistress." 

Palace sources reveal Kate Middleton persisted, Meghan Markle gave up
Palace sources reveal Kate Middleton persisted, Meghan Markle gave up
Gracie Abrams responds to Taylor Swift comparisons
Gracie Abrams responds to Taylor Swift comparisons
Liam Payne's girlfriend breaks silence on her final days with the star
Liam Payne's girlfriend breaks silence on her final days with the star
Kate Cassidy reveals chilling truth about her relationship with Liam Payne
Kate Cassidy reveals chilling truth about her relationship with Liam Payne
Tyler James Williams gets real about directing struggles on 'Abbott Elementary'
Tyler James Williams gets real about directing struggles on 'Abbott Elementary'
Kelsea Ballerini shares about close bond with fellow ‘The Voice' coaches
Kelsea Ballerini shares about close bond with fellow ‘The Voice' coaches
Harrison Ford reacts to 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny's performnace
Harrison Ford reacts to 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny's performnace
Buckingham Palace staffer publicly shares truth of ‘Duchess of Difficult'
Buckingham Palace staffer publicly shares truth of ‘Duchess of Difficult'