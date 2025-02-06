Khloé Kardashian gets honest about dating

Khloé Kardashian's dating is under discussion in the latest season of The Kardashians.



Her BFF, Malika Haqq, asked the mother-of-two about her dating plans after three years of a breakup with basketball player Tristan Thompson.

"Are you asking if I'm ever gonna date someone? I would hope so!" she took the question head-on.

"I pray. It can't be over for me yet," the 40-year-old said. "I'm not saying it's gonna happen the day I turn 40. But at some point during my 40s I can promise, everybody, I will have gone on at least one date."

Regarding her 40th birthday, Kris Jenner said, "This is gonna be your decade."

"I already know, I'm claiming it, owning it," Khloé agreed. "I'm so excited. As long as you're healthy, I think it's great, getting older," she noted.

"Cause you just don't care about what people think about you — it's such a freeing feeling."

Expanding on her personal life, Khloé said, "I feel like so much great [stuff] is coming right now, whether it be business or how I feel about myself."

"My next chapter is: I wanna find a forever partner. And to do that, I wanna shed everything that's not serving me, not for me," she concluded.