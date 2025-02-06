 
Geo News

Khloé Kardashian gets honest about dating

Khloé Kardashian opens up about her dating plans on 'The Kardashians'

By
Web Desk
|

February 06, 2025

Khloé Kardashian gets honest about dating
Khloé Kardashian gets honest about dating

Khloé Kardashian's dating is under discussion in the latest season of The Kardashians.

Her BFF, Malika Haqq, asked the mother-of-two about her dating plans after three years of a breakup with basketball player Tristan Thompson.

"Are you asking if I'm ever gonna date someone? I would hope so!" she took the question head-on.

"I pray. It can't be over for me yet," the 40-year-old said. "I'm not saying it's gonna happen the day I turn 40. But at some point during my 40s I can promise, everybody, I will have gone on at least one date."

Regarding her 40th birthday, Kris Jenner said, "This is gonna be your decade." 

"I already know, I'm claiming it, owning it," Khloé agreed. "I'm so excited. As long as you're healthy, I think it's great, getting older," she noted.

"Cause you just don't care about what people think about you — it's such a freeing feeling."

Expanding on her personal life, Khloé said, "I feel like so much great [stuff] is coming right now, whether it be business or how I feel about myself."

"My next chapter is: I wanna find a forever partner. And to do that, I wanna shed everything that's not serving me, not for me," she concluded.

Angelina Jolie adresses her kids' complete disinterest in fame
Angelina Jolie adresses her kids' complete disinterest in fame
Did Will Smith die in a car accident?
Did Will Smith die in a car accident?
Meghan Markle given bold title in new explosive royal book
Meghan Markle given bold title in new explosive royal book
Demi Moore, Andrew Garfield Golden Globes moment sparks new rumors: Report
Demi Moore, Andrew Garfield Golden Globes moment sparks new rumors: Report
Lisa Vanderpump clears the air about 'RHOBH' return rumours
Lisa Vanderpump clears the air about 'RHOBH' return rumours
How did Irv Gotti died?
How did Irv Gotti died?
How Princess Kate deals with Prince William's 'fractious' moments?
How Princess Kate deals with Prince William's 'fractious' moments?
Palace sources reveal Kate Middleton persisted, Meghan Markle gave up
Palace sources reveal Kate Middleton persisted, Meghan Markle gave up