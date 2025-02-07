Bianca Censori did not end contact with her ex?

Before Kanye West, Bianca Censori had a past, an ex-boyfriend, with whom reports say she's still in contact with him.



His name is Nick Forgaine. He is a Melbourne-based businessman who owns a cafe and factory.

According to Daily Mail, the relationship lasted six years and is said to have been Bianca's first love. They knew each other from the age of 14, but they did not become romantically involved until the age of 21.



Regarding Ye, Nick, in a previous interview with Nova FM's Fitzy & Wippa, said that while Bianca "wasn't a fan" of Kanye, he did have "hilarious" videos of her dancing to his track I Love It.

"Bianca has always been bigger than Melbourne, and we both knew this," he shared about his breakup at the time. "One time we traveled to America and she told me she would live there one day."

He also clarified that Bianca's move abroad was not the reason for their split. "The girl is extremely talented and took the leap to go chase her dream of being a famous architect, which she's achieved."

"Of course I support them. If Bianca is happy [with Kanye], I am happy for her," he continued.

"She has always been supportive of my relationships. I wish them the best and hope it's a modern-day love story," Nick concluded.