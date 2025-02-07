Christina Haack reacts to sister wives jokes over bond with Tarek & Heather

Christina Haack has broken her silence on "sister wives" comments over her bond with Tarek & Heather El Moussa.

Christina, her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and his new wife, Heather sat for an Instagram video on Wednesday where they read out dramatic headlines and social media comments made about them over the years.

One of the fans' queries was about her and Christina's similar appearances as to how Tarek tells them apart.

Turning to her husband, Heather asked, "Honey, I don't know, how do you?," to which Tarek jokingly replied, "Oh easy, shoes."

Christina and Heather pointed out that they have plenty of the same shoes, which could potentially cause confusion.

"From behind, you know, he doesn’t know," Heather remarked before quickly adding, "That could be taken a few different ways."

Tarek also cut in, saying, "I didn’t want to say that because I’m gonna get in trouble."

Meanwhile, Christina groaned at the couple, saying, "Now the comments are gonna start again. 'Sister wives...' 'it’s weird.'"

The exes' reunion for the new series came as a surprise for the fans following their dramatic split in 2016.

Tarek and Christina's split after seven years of marriage involved a harrowing incident during which Tarek fled their home with a gun and Christina called 9-1-1.

He later entered rehab and briefly lived in a halfway house. However, the pair co-parent their daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9, and continue to work together after their divorce finalised in 2018.

Christina recently went Instagram exclusive with her new boyfriend Christopher Larocca following her split from her third husband Josh Hall.

Christina also shares a son Hudson London, 5, with her second husband Ant Anstead.

Meanwhile, Tarek and Heather are parents to son Tristan, 2.