Drake’s generous gesture for Australian fans gets highlighted

Drake spotted spreading love and kindness during his 'The Anita Max Win Tour'

February 07, 2025

Drake blessed two of his Australian fans with a generous giveaway at his Anita Max Win Tour.

During his second stop of The Anita Max Win Tour, the five-time Grammy award winner spotted out two fans and announced a giveaway of $20,000 for each, which was posted on Instagram.

"You guys are from Perth,” the U My Everything singer began by saying while pointing out two fans. “I don't know where you've been in your life."

At that time, the rapper announced, "But for both of y'all, I'm gonna give you $20,000 each to go wherever you want in the world because that's what we do out here in Perth. You gotta show love."

"I pray to God that you're happy, but I promise you that everybody in this room is not happy."

Moreover, he shared a kind message with audience, "There's a lot of people in here that might be going through some s***, you know? It might be a f*****-up time for you.”

“Maybe you don't get treated right by your parents or your boss, or maybe you don't have that many friends. Maybe your boyfriend is f***** up; maybe your girlfriend is a little toxic; You never know what the next person is going through.”

Before concluding, the 38-year-old singer asked fans to hug each other by saying, “So this is what I want you to do. I want you to turn to somebody that you don't know, and I just want you to give them a hug, say something nice to them."

