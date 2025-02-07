Meghan Markle hit with accusations she's ‘performing' her activism efforts

Meghan Markle’s efforts to gift a wildfire effected teenager back her ruined Billie Eilish T-shirt has just resulted in a reaction piece.

The comments shared have come from Jan Moir, and in her piece for The Daily Mail she called Meghan “the Marie Antoinette of Montecito” and noted her most recent Instagram video that named dropped people like Adam Lavigne.

In her piece, addressing the post she said, “this time around Meghan was in a strange mood; excited, breathless, exhilarated; patting her heart and her head with the thrill of it all. Clearly, she had big news to impart, but what?”

She hit back with her own hypotheses in this piece and issued a flurry of questions to the royal namely; “Had she and Harry discovered a cure for cancer? Did Disney finally get in touch and offer her a voiceover role as Dawn the Prawn in Finding Nemo 3? Apparently not.”

Because her post noted all the efforts she made in her A-lister friend circle to ‘get a hold of Billie Eilish’ for her merchandise which Ms Moir argues is “actually quite easy to find a Billie Eilish T-shirt.”

In her eyes, “you can simply click onto Amazon or – here’s a crazy idea – visit the singer’s official online store.” This is frontloaded with Billie-tastic merchandise, along with dozens of different T-shirts and hoodies which you can pay for yourself.”

“Instead, Meghan ‘reached out’ to all her A-list friends, asking if they could pass on the message to Eilish herself.

While the writer didn’t fail to add, “I am not denying that this was a lovely effort from Meghan; a humane and kindly response to ease the distress of a traumatised teenager.”

“Yet despite these noble intentions, Meghan – and Harry, too – has an unerring ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.”

Because “in the brand of performative activism favoured by the Sussexes, one can’t help but be occasionally nauseated by how their support for a good cause is always sublimated by the panting pursuit of an elevated public image – their own.”