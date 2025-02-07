Tenacious D return to music post controversy

Tenacious D may just be coming out of their hiatus.

The iconic band, comprised of the two musicians, Jack Black and Kyle Gass, previously contributed to the unreleased cover of the new Good Music To Lift Los Angeles charity compilation album, which is available for only one day, February 7, 2025.

Black and Gass recorded their own rendition of REO Speedwagon’s 1980 ballad, Keep On Loving You, for the record.

Their track would be joining a rather long and star-studded track list that includes artists like Chelsea Wolfe, PUP, Militarie Gun, R.E.M, My Morning Jacket, Mudhoney, K.Flay, Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service, Soccer Mommy, Spiritual Cramp and more.

The album’s Bandcamp say that the project is “made up entirely of previously unreleased recordings from some of the most inspiring names in music today. The album features never-before-heard new songs, covers, remixes, live versions, and unreleased demos donated from incredible artists across many genres and sizes. The collection is available exclusively for 24 hours only via Bandcamp Friday, February 7.”

Tenacious D's news of a potential comeback comes after the Kung Fu Panda star told USA TODAY that he was left "blindsided" by Gass saying "don't miss Trump next time" on stage during their show back on July 14.

"I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form," Jack Black had said, adding, "After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding."