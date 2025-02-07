Alan Carr exposes Amanda Holden: 'Never really knew'

The comedian, Alan Carr, drops bombshell about 'Wild at Heart' star

Alan Carr has revealed Amanda Holden’s behaviour on the set of their home renovation show Amanda & Alan's Spanish Job.

The 48-year-old comedian appeared on The Graham Norton Show and shed light on how the 53-year-old Holden behaved on their BBC show, saying, “I love Amanda, but she is very bossy and always telling me what to do.”

Carr went on to add that he is "getting better slowly" at DIY because he had to do it for the cameras.

“I am getting better at DIY slowly but surely. I never really know what tools are called – for a long time I thought a spirit level was a spirit guide,” the Changing Ends star shared.

For the unversed, both stars have been filming the second season of their BBC renovation show for the last few months.

Notably, following the success of their Italian series Amanda and Alan's Italian Job, the fast friends are now in the sunny hills of Andalusia for their first Spanish renovation job.

In the new series, Amanda can be seen taking a chance on an old three-story townhouse and convinces Carr to help her turn it into a boutique B&B.